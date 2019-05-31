SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer Takes Off at Six Flags St. Louis

SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer has taken off at Six Flags St. Louis, sending guests spinning upside down in open air seats some 7 stories high.

EUREKA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags St. Louis, The Coaster Capital of Missouri, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, announces the debut of the all-new SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer. This massive, whirling wheel raises riders nearly 7 stories into the air, and then launches them into an adrenaline-charged, high-speed spin…round and round…higher and higher. Thrill-seeking fans spin and tilt, with feet dangling from the open-air ski-lift style seats of this unique, new attraction.

“The new SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer leads the way for the 2019 season with breathtaking, high-energy thrills,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “Every year our guests, Members and Season Pass Holders count on us to bring new and innovative experiences and we’re excited to have another winner for them to enjoy.”

SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer highlights:

Guests fly in open air capsules with feet dangling free;

Aero-dynamic, super-sized wheel first begins to spin horizontally, then a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position as the high-speed rotations continue; and

24 riders will repeatedly soar to a maximum spinning height of 67 feet in the air.

SUPERGIRL: Sky Flyer is open to fliers 48” and up. For more information visit www.sixflags.com/stlouis/newfor2019.

Six Flags 2019 Memberships and Season Passes are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme parks and waterparks, skip the line passes, unlimited soft drinks and much more! For more information, visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com/stlouis and sign up.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

JUSTICE LEAGUE, SUPERGIRL, SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)