BBJ Rentals, Inc. Announces New Investment Partnership

NILES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBJ Rentals, Inc., a leading provider of special event linen rental products and services, is pleased to announce a new investment partnership.

Formerly under the private equity ownership of Dubin Clark & Company, Inc., BBJ has been acquired by a private non-institutional investment firm that invests in businesses to create long-term value. The terms of the transaction completed May 29 were not disclosed.

“During our partnership with Dubin Clark, BBJ began its evolution into the fashion leader in the specialty linen marketplace through unprecedented quantities of new product offerings while elevating every customer’s event experience,” said Greg Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of BBJ. “We are excited to embark upon the next chapter in our evolution with our new partner, continuing to lead the industry by our unparalleled products and services.”

Headquartered near Chicago, BBJ has teams of linen experts in select cities across the United States and serves customers anywhere a special event is taking place, including international locations.

“Our partnership with BBJ has been fruitful,” said Brent Paris, Managing Partner of Dubin Clark. “Working together with management, we have successfully grown the company through additional customers, products, and geographies, solidifying its place in the market. We are excited to follow BBJ’s continued growth with its new partner.”

JEGI, a leading independent investment bank for the global media, events and event services, information, marketing, software and tech-enabled services sectors, was the exclusive financial advisor to BBJ in this transaction.

