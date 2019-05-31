IDEX Corporation Closes Five-Year $800 Million Senior Revolving Credit Facility

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE: IEX) announced today that it has closed a new five-year, $800 million senior revolving credit facility. The facility was financed through a syndication of 9 financial institutions, co–led by Bank of America, N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, with HSBC Bank USA, National Association, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, National Association, and U.S. Bank, National Association, acting as co–documentation agents, and MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Bank of China, Chicago Branch as additional lenders.

The new facility, which replaces the company’s existing $700 million credit facility that was due to expire in June 2020, provides greater capacity and capitalizes on favorable market conditions.

