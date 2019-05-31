Allison Transmission Receives Certification from California Air Resources Board for Model Year 2019 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired with Cummins Engines

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2019 Allison Hybrid 40/50 Electric Propulsion (H 40/50 EP™) system paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines used in transit buses and coaches.

Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order (EO) is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis. The paired Allison electric hybrid-propulsion system and Cummins engine is used in both straight and articulated transit buses.

“We appreciate ARB’s continued renewal,” said Barbara Chance, Director of Mobile Source Regulatory Compliance for Allison Transmission. “Allison was the first electric hybrid-propulsion system to be certified in California for transit buses and coaches. We look forward to continuing our work with ARB.”

The Allison H 40/50 EP has been proven to improve fuel economy up to 25 percent over similar diesel buses. Additionally, its regenerative braking capability can significantly extend the brake change interval by as much as 350 percent.

“Cummins is pleased the Allison electric hybrid-propulsion system has received 2019 ARB certification,” said Brian Wilson, General Manager, Global Bus Business, Cummins Inc. “We believe the latest Cummins and Allison clean diesel power system will provide our bus customers an even more reliable and environmentally-friendly powertrain to help them be as successful as possible. For 2019, our latest generation of B6.7 and L9 engines are enhanced with improved fuel economy, and improved uptime, reducing overall costs for customers.”

The Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines feature proven technology designed and developed in-house that is optimized to deliver the efficiency, durability and performance on which transit bus customers depend. The B6.7 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 280 hp (209kW) while the L9 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 330 hp (246kW) for the transit bus market.

