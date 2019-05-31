Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Awarded $1.7 Billion (C. £1.3 Billion) Interstate Highway Contract by Texas Department of Transportation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces it has been selected, in joint venture, to deliver the $1.7 billion (c. £1.3 billion) Interstate 635 LBJ East project, on behalf of the Texas Department of Transportation.

Balfour Beatty has a 45 percent share in the joint venture with Fluor Corporation holding 55 percent.

Works include the reconstruction and widening of 11-miles of the interstate highway around the North and East of Dallas in Texas, including the I-30 interchange, as well as the construction of service roads and numerous intersection improvements along the route.

When complete, the interstate highway will consist of 12 lanes in total, widening the general-purpose lanes from eight to ten as well as two reconstructed existing, tolled managed lanes. The completed scheme will improve safety and reduce congestion for over 200,000 drivers who use the interstate daily.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said: “Following the successful delivery of the Dallas Horseshoe project, and the continued delivery of the Southern Gateway project, this latest contract award from the Texas Department of Transportation demonstrates our market leading capabilities.

“With over half of Balfour Beatty’s construction revenue generated from our US operations, we continue to strengthen our business, benefiting from strong competitive positions in our chosen large and growing infrastructure markets."

Full contract award is expected in autumn 2019 with works expected to commence in early 2020, and substantial completion scheduled for late 2024. At construction peak, the joint venture will employ a workforce of around 500.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation’s largest contractors, Balfour Beatty is a top 10 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.