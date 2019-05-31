Eagle Alpha launches new partnership with Lowenstein Sandler to meet legal and compliance challenges

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Alpha today announced the launch of a new partnership with Lowenstein Sandler to meet the legal and compliance challenges associated with the on-boarding and use of alternative data. The partnership is pivotal to addressing the issues encountered in the ever-evolving alternative data space.

“ Reputation is paramount to our clients. Keeping abreast of the legal and compliance considerations regarding alternative data is becoming increasingly important, but also challenging. Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce today that we have partnered with a leading legal investment management practice to respond to these legal and compliance challenges” said Emmett Kilduff, Founder & CEO of Eagle Alpha.

Eagle Alpha’s Data Strategy solution includes Category Workshops, Case Studies and will now include a Legal & Compliance component. The partnership will focus on four new items to reduce legal risk:

Webinars: monthly webinars on specific topics “Ask the experts”: Eagle Alpha clients can submit anonymous questions to be answered by lawyers at Lowenstein Sandler Podcasts: monthly podcasts on specific topics Insights: periodic publications on specific topics

“ Our new initiative with Eagle Alpha is a great opportunity to address the hedge fund industry’s concerns with respect to alternative data, and to do so on a variety of platforms, commented Peter Greene, Partner and Vice Chair of the Investment Management Group at Lowenstein Sandler. “We look forward to elevating our level of support to the fund community.”

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors of alternative data.

Solutions for buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Strategy and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha’s solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit eaglealpha.com.

Solutions for vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Sales Referrals (Exclusive), Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha’s solutions for vendors visit sellaltdata.com.

About Lowenstein Sandler

Lowenstein Sandler is a national law firm with over 300 lawyers working from five offices in New York, Palo Alto, New Jersey, Utah and Washington, D.C. The firm represents clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strengths in the areas of technology, life sciences and the private fund industries. The Investment Management Group provides the full spectrum of legal services to private funds, including hedge funds, private equity funds, distressed debt funds, credit funds and venture capital funds.