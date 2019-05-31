Oryx Extends Binding Open Season for New Movements on Its Regional Transportation System

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oryx Delaware Oil Transport LLC (ODOT) announced today that it has extended its binding open season to secure volume commitments on two new crude oil transportation movements on its regional crude oil transportation system serving the liquids-rich Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The binding open season commenced on April 17, 2019 and will now conclude on June 21, 2019 at 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT).

The open season seeks to gauge shipper interest on making commitments to one or both of the following proposed new movements:

1. Originating from ODOT’s Crane terminal near Crane, Texas with a destination at Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC’s (Gray Oak) proposed Crane Station located near Crane, Texas; and

2. Originating from ODOT’s Midland terminal near Midland, Texas with a destination at Plains All American, L.P.’s (Plains) Midland South Station located near Midland, Texas.

Open Season Information

The binding open season process provides potential shippers with the opportunity to obtain firm capacity on the proposed new movements by making commitments to ODOT during the binding open season. Shippers that elect to execute a transportation services agreement and make commitments to ODOT during the binding open season will receive firm capacity rights up to an amount equal to each shipper’s elected volume commitment.

A copy of the open season notice can be found at http://www.oryxmidstream.com/customer-center. A copy of the transportation services agreement, as well as a copy of ODOT’s open season procedures will be available to interested shippers upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement with ODOT. A copy of the confidentiality agreement will be provided upon request. All requests should be directed to Carlos Mata at (432) 253-0027 or cmata@oryxmidstream.com. All binding commitments must be received by 5 p.m. CDT on June 21, 2019.

About Oryx Midstream Services

Midland-based Oryx Midstream Services is focused on developing midstream infrastructure in the Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. Led by an experienced team with more than 160 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Oryx is dedicated to providing producers with solutions and flexibility through a full suite of midstream services. For more information visit www.oryxmidstream.com.