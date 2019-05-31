Cota Real Wireless Power to Be Installed Across the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the company behind the clear leader in wireless charging, CotaⓇ Real Wireless Power™, today announced its latest strategic relationship with Goodman Networks through its service brand techdash, a trusted national installation and maintenance company providing a wide range of services for programs manager for network operators, e-retailers, and equipment manufacturers.

Goodman Networks will be the first certified installation provider for Ossia to deploy the Cota wireless power system into residential and commercial locations. Goodman Networks’ new consumer-facing service brand, techdash, will lead in-home deployment efforts for Ossia, providing white-glove customer installation, consumer education and support of the Cota Real Wireless Power system to some of the largest and most respected brands in the US and to Cota users.

Cota sends power to a range of devices wirelessly, while allowing people to continue to use the devices while they are charging. Cota wireless power is delivered at a distance, throughout a room, building, or any space needing power, even while a device is on the move.

“Strategic relationships like this one that further grow Ossia’s ecosystem are the key to making wireless power an everyday reality for more people. Goodman Networks and techdash has thousands of highly trained technicians who will help make the installation of Cota seamless for our customers,” said Doug Stovall, Chief Revenue Officer at Ossia.

“We at Goodman Networks are excited to help support Ossia and their customers with home and commercial installation of the Cota wireless power system. We are thrilled to be deploying such a ground-breaking technology and serving consumers through our techdash brand,” stated John Goodman, CEO of Goodman Networks.

The Cota system includes a transmitter or linked transmitters that are integrated into a building or home to send power over air at a distance to Cota-enabled devices like smartphones, handheld scanners, keyboards, headsets, security cameras, and more. A single Cota transmitter can power devices as far as 30 feet away. The system is secured and managed over the cloud.

With the help of Goodman Networks’ team of more than 2,200 technicians, Ossia will deploy Cota into locations throughout the United States in coming years.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Goodman Networks

With 2,200 field services professionals, Goodman Networks is a leading provider of technician-based solutions to wireless telecommunications carriers, smart home electronics retailers, and equipment manufacturers. Since its founding in 2000, Goodman Networks has been focused on providing a consistent, high-quality service experience at every appointment. Today, Goodman Networks is launching a new brand, techdash, which will provide the same top-tier customer support and white-glove services directly to consumers and small businesses that we have historically provided thru our trusted partners.

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

http://goodmannetworks.com/

http://www.ossia.com/cota