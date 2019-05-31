Witty Health Unveils Prescription Drug- Use Related Software (PDURS) Platform at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Witty Health Inc., an oncology-focused digital health company has announced the release of Prescription Drug- Use Related Software (PDURS) services on OncoPower, an oncologist-designed platform that utilizes digital health and professional networking to improve cancer care and precision medicine.

The OncoPower's Prescription Drug- Use Related Software (PDURS) suite released today enables Prescription and Generic drug marketers to use OncoPower to custom develop patient education, engagement, and monitoring apps that are very specific to their prescription and generic drugs. The suite is designed for branded and generic marketers to comply with the PDURS framework published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Witty Health OncoPower platform also includes Oncologist-to-Oncologist consult suite and an Oncologist to Patient direct expert opinion suite in a marketplace format. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have regulations in place to reimburse payments for the treating oncologists and consulting physicians. OncoPower Physician-2-Physician consult suite facilitates these consultations efficiently and helps generate documentation that complies with these rules.

“The current one-size-fits-all approach to monitoring cancer patients is not improving engagement, adherence and outcomes as expected. We are certainly in need of personalizing Apps to drugs and patient with technologies like artificial intelligence, digital health, and blockchain to improve outcomes and Quality of Life (QoL) particularly for cancer patients” said Witty Health Co-Founder and Chief Oncologist, Karthik Koduru, MD. “We are excited to release Prescription Drug- Use Related Software (PDURS) suite. After pediatrics and pet care, oncology is reported to be the third highest patient engaging indication. We believe our highly drug-specific real-world data app that engages and educates patients based on specific drug used at that moment will further improve adherence and potentially outcomes.”

The current digital health tools are being offered using traditional technologies. Witty Health is carefully researching and slowly implementing blockchain capabilities into the platform. Once fully built, OncoPower will be powered by a blockchain-integrated, digitally generated security that will power the platform actions and serve as the fuel of the incentivized oncology market.

“We are pleased to achieve these key milestones. In addition to Prescription Drug- Use Related Software (PDURS), we are also releasing an expert opinion product for patients to directly order an oncologist consultation in a marketplace format. We believe this brings more transparency to the healthcare industry," stated Whitney Ahneman, a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Witty Health.

About OncoPower

OncoPower (https://oncopower.org/) is an oncologist-designed platform developed to create value for the global cancer community. It is HIPAA-compliant and uses integrated an clinical care and social determinants of health (SDoH) approach. It is developed by Witty Health Inc, a Houston, TX based digital therapeutic company that approaches complex problems with smart and inventive solutions.