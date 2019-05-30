McAfee Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enhanced Database Security to the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced McAfee® Database Security for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), strengthening the company’s relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and shared commitment to offer cloud-based security solutions. This new product delivers real-time visibility into virtually all database activity, including local privileged user access and offers the ability to monitor and thwart sophisticated attacks from within the database. This cloud-based security product advances McAfee’s device-to-cloud strategy by taking a best-in-class database security solution and extending it to customer cloud deployments to Amazon RDS.

As organizations migrate to the cloud for their mission critical applications, they often have hundreds or thousands of databases in the cloud. One of the biggest concerns customers have in migrating database workloads to the cloud is inadvertently losing the controls they might have on-premises. McAfee makes it even easier for AWS customers to demonstrate compliance to auditors and protect critical database assets. With McAfee, users can benefit from real-time protection for database workloads migrated to Amazon RDS while monitoring databases on-premises, all within the same product.

“We universally hear from our broad customer base that they need to fortify their cloud database deployments with strong security tools, similar to how McAfee has always done with on-premises databases,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of enterprise products, McAfee. “By working with AWS, we are helping to facilitate our customers’ cloud journeys by pairing the security pedigree of McAfee with Amazon RDS. AWS customers can now gain access to McAfee Database Security to add an additional layer of security and rapidly implement critical workflows.”

McAfee Database Security is an easy-to-deploy and highly scalable software solution that monitors the Database Management System. The McAfee Database Security Suite includes the following products:

McAfee Database Activity Monitoring (McAfee DAM) — Protects data from virtually all threats by monitoring activity locally on each database server and by alerting or terminating malicious behavior in real time, even when running in virtualized or cloud computing environments.

— Protects data from virtually all threats by monitoring activity locally on each database server and by alerting or terminating malicious behavior in real time, even when running in virtualized or cloud computing environments. McAfee® Virtual Patching — Detects missing patches, applies vulnerability-specific countermeasures and fixes misconfigurations (via McAfee Database Security virtual patching technology) found by vulnerability scans to improve the security posture of databases immediately, without requiring any downtime.

— Detects missing patches, applies vulnerability-specific countermeasures and fixes misconfigurations (via McAfee Database Security virtual patching technology) found by vulnerability scans to improve the security posture of databases immediately, without requiring any downtime. McAfee® Vulnerability Manager for Databases —Automates data classification and identification of systems in scope for audits, enables the review and authorization of user rights, identifies security gaps and addresses database vulnerabilities through potential misconfigurations.

“We’re delighted to see the launch of McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security,” said Sailesh Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Aurora, MySQL, and MariaDB, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using Amazon RDS will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications.”

McAfee Database Security for Amazon RDS can be enabled with just a few clicks on any instance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL compatibility, with additional Amazon RDS database engines to follow.

Working closely with AWS, McAfee helps customers build their security and event management ecosystems in a flexible and intuitive way. In addition to support for Amazon RDS, customers can further secure their workloads on AWS by utilizing the following products to secure their cloud-forward initiatives:

McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS: A cloud access security broker (CASB) that provides an exhaustive cloud security solution that works consistently across Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Skyhigh for AWS provides an application programming interface (API) integration with AWS infrastructure to enforce security controls that span from the IaaS/PaaS infrastructure all the way up to custom applications to help enterprises meet their security, compliance and governance requirements.

MVISION Cloud for AWS Security Hub: Provides users with a comprehensive view of their high-priority security alerts and compliance status by aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing alerts, or findings, from multiple AWS services, such as Amazon GuardDuty, Amazon Inspector, and Amazon Macie as well as other security solutions from AWS Partner Network (APN) members. The findings are then visually summarized on integrated dashboards with actionable graphs and tables, providing a single-pane-of-glass into an organization’s security posture.

McAfee Cloud Workload Security for AWS: Allows organizations to quickly discover workloads across multiple AWS accounts and visualize their security status in one single dashboard, extending beyond AWS to a complete hybrid cloud architecture. From this view, advanced threat protection measures can be deployed as workloads, or be deployed as code through integration with automation tools such as Chef or Puppet.

McAfee Virtual Network Security Platform (McAfee vNSP) for AWS: Offers a hands-on experience running advanced security on AWS. Unlike other solutions, McAfee vNSP can micro-segment policy at the workload level instead of a single point of failure.

McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) on AWS : McAfee ePO on AWS is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service deployment that removes the need to size and design deployment architectures through guided set up Wizards. Complete setup of a single-tenant instance of McAfee ePO on AWS may be up in less than an hour. It also lessens infrastructure maintenance where expertise may be required such as database management, scaling and select updating. Disaster recovery is simpler.

McAfee Web Gateway for AWS: With its nearly unlimited policy flexibility and strength in zero-day malware prevention, McAfee Web Gateway can be deployed as a virtual machine on AWS for multiple enterprise security use cases, including protecting cloud workloads, complementing virtual desktop infrastructure, and shifting Web Gateway policy management to the cloud.

