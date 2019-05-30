Alpine Investors Acquires Leading Home Care Provider, Circle of Life Home Care Anishinaabe, Inc.

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEAM Services Group (“TEAM”), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors V and V SBIC, LP (“Alpine”), announced today that they have partnered with Circle of Life Home Care Anishinaabe, Inc. (“Circle of Life” or “COLHCA”), a leading home care agency providing personal care attendant and homemaking services with a focus on serving Native American communities.

COLHCA will operate within TEAM Public Choices (TPC), a TEAM platform. TPC focuses exclusively on serving clients through Medicaid and other state-sponsored disability programs. Both COLHCA and TPC have sterling reputations for reliable, best-in-class services, and are committed to helping people with disabilities remain safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes.

About Circle of Life Home Care Anishinaabe, Inc.

Circle of Life began providing services for the Native American communities in Minnesota in 2006, and has since expanded to over 20 locations and 1,500 clients across the Dakotas, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. COLHCA's mission centers around “honoring those we serve,” and the company incorporates a deep respect for both the clients and employees into every aspect of the company’s operations. Their core services include personal care attendant services, respite, and homemaking. With a strong commitment to its values, outstanding service, and accountability to its clients, COLHCA has become a well-known and well-respected home healthcare provider in the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.circleoflifehc.com/.

Circle of Life was founded by the late Patricia Yager, who was known for her profound connections with people and her genuine love and dedication to providing good care. This passion for others imbued the company with the culture of service it has today.

About TEAM Public Choices

TEAM Public Choices is a leading facilitator of support for the elderly and people with disabilities, with an emphasis on empowering self-direction and consumer choice. TPC understands that programs that allow individuals to receive care in settings of their own choosing result in lower costs, better health outcomes, and an improved quality of life. TPC currently operates in 20 states. For more information, visit http://www.teampublicchoices.com.

TEAM Services Group provides household employment and home care solutions across all 50 states. TEAM believes in the value of self-direction – allowing individuals and families to work with who they want in their homes – and therefore aims to facilitate choice and independence, delivered with the highest standards of quality and security.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

“We couldn’t be more excited by the genesis of this amazing partnership,” said Himmat Singh, CEO of Circle of Life. “It is a blessing, as Pat and I often talked about partnering with the right firm and people, to help our company unleash the power of the platform and to achieve our true potential. With TPC, we now have access to resources and capabilities that will propel the next phase of growth and evolution for our company. The fact our strategy, values and culture are perfectly aligned and that we are fully committed to “Honoring Those We Serve” makes it a dream team and partnership!”

“I am thrilled to enter this partnership with Circle of Life,” said Josh Greenberg, CEO of TPC. “We feel a true bond with this organization given our collective commitment to honoring those we serve. Circle of Life continues to make an enduring impact in serving their community and we are pleased to play a role in supporting this Native American managed business. In many ways, Circle of Life is the embodiment of what we seek to do across all 50 states, allowing individuals to be cared for in their community by people of their choosing. We are excited to learn from them and add resources as they strive to provide more needed care to the Native American Community.”

Vertess Advisors LLC represented Circle of Life on the sell-side.