Okta Drives Modern Identity Solutions for Major League Baseball’s Millions of Fans and Zoom’s Fast-Growing Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that Major League Baseball (MLB) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. have successfully implemented the Okta Identity Cloud. MLB adopted Okta as the identity layer for its millions of digital users, while Zoom rapidly implemented Okta to securely consolidate application access for its growing global workforce. Today, Okta also unveiled financial results for its first fiscal quarter of FY2020 and announced new or expanded deployments with Alteryx, eMoney Advisors, Ingram Micro, Nutanix, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

“Okta helps make our customers successful by enabling them to securely use the best technologies for their business. MLB’s expansion of Okta from its workforce to its customer base showcases just how valuable the Okta Identity Cloud is to enable a secure and seamless digital experience for baseball fans and baseball clubs alike,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Our relationship with Zoom illustrates just how quickly Okta can deliver value. Zoom implemented the Okta Identity Cloud in 30 days, securely connecting its workforce to the technologies the rapidly growing company needs.”

With thousands of employees worldwide, Zoom recognized the need for a modern solution to centralize its identity and access management through a secure and flexible system. Zoom successfully deployed the Okta Identity Cloud in 30 days, in order to better power its workforce with the tools it needs to work from anywhere. Okta products — including Single Sign-on, Universal Directory, Multi-factor Authentication, and Lifecycle Management — have improved employee experience and efficiency at Zoom, reducing help desk calls and improving reliability. In addition, the Okta Integration Network connects to business-critical applications, such as Workday, with the ability to scale as Zoom adopts new applications over time. Using Okta, Zoom can provide stronger authentication for its workforce, improving productivity and enabling the company to focus on providing a superior collaboration solution.

“Zoom provides our customers with the ability to effectively and seamlessly communicate and collaborate with their colleagues, partners, and customers, no matter where they are located,” said Gary Chan, Head of Corporate IT, Zoom. “With our rapid growth, we required an identity partner that could scale and enable us to better manage and secure the vast volume of resources within our organization. Using the Okta Identity Cloud, we can securely connect our growing team to the technologies they utilize every day, enabling us to provide the best experience for our customers.”

Major League Baseball initially adopted the Okta Identity Cloud to secure its workforce at corporate headquarters and within each of its 30 ball clubs before expanding its use of Okta to address its customer identity use case. The workforce solution provided a common identity layer across its teams while still giving each club autonomy to adopt best-of-breed solutions. After a successful deployment, MLB brought on Okta as the identity solution for millions of baseball fans to interact with major league and minor league digital properties, including MLB.com. This put Okta at the center of its customer-facing websites and mobile app, where fans buy tickets and stream live and recorded content. By relying on Okta to provide authentication and authorization, Major League Baseball can focus on growing its business and revenue-driving content, rather than spending resources on building homegrown identity solutions.

“The demands for seamless connectivity between the on-field product and our digital environments has never been greater, and delivering on that demand for our fans required speed, efficiency and prioritization,” said Neil Boland, Chief Information Security Officer, Major League Baseball. “We needed a partner who could allow us to focus on the differentiating functionality that makes MLB’s digital properties unique while still maintaining our customers’ privacy, and managing those relationships at scale. Okta has not only delivered on our current needs, but showcases an innovative approach to identity that enables us to continue to push the boundaries.”

In Q1, Okta grew its total customers to more than 6,550 organizations. The recent wins are part of continued momentum for the company, which includes the company’s historical revenue growth, the introduction of new products and expanded functionality, including Okta Advanced Server Access, Okta Hooks, the Okta Identity Engine and Okta Access Gateway, as well as the acquisition of Azuqua, a leader in no-code, cloud-based business application integration and workflow automation.

