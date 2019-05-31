Cummins and Isuzu Enter into Power-Source Partnership Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Isuzu Motors Limited announced another step forward in their partnership by entering into the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership agreement. The agreement formalizes a business structure for the two companies to evaluate and carry out opportunities to jointly develop and bring new diesel and diesel-based powertrains to global markets.

Through this Powertrain Partnership, Isuzu and Cummins share the commitment to leverage both companies’ technical strengths to develop market-leading architectures for customers around the world.

Cummins and Isuzu committed to form an alliance board and to assign a team of dedicated individuals from each company to continue exploration of potential opportunities in product technology development, procurement and manufacturing.

“As Cummins celebrates 100 years of innovation, we continue to look for opportunities to build global relationships with companies that share our values and our focus on innovation,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO – Cummins Inc. “This partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to leverage our respective strengths and create new opportunities to grow and broaden the product portfolio we bring to customers.”

“Isuzu and Cummins recognize the advanced diesel engine is, and will continue to be, an important power choice for global customers in commercial vehicle and industrial applications. This is especially true in developed countries where power sources are used for high-intensity operations, as well as in emerging countries where social infrastructure conditions are severe,” said Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director – Isuzu Motors Limited.

Cummins and Isuzu have been leaders in technological innovation in complementary regions of the world. Together the companies believe there may be opportunities to benefit from each other’s unique strengths to drive global growth.

Both companies continue to innovate and advance the diesel engine in terms of power, quality, emissions and fuel efficiency and expect diesel to remain a primary power solution in many markets.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology leader headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA). Cummins is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of reliable clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, and other non-traditional power sources. Established in 1919, Cummins serves customers in over 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at www.cummins.com.

About Isuzu

Isuzu is a leading automotive company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel and natural gas engines, parts and components. More information can be found at www.isuzu.co.jp.