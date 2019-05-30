KBRA Releases Report – Congestion Pricing … What It Means for the MTA and TBTA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a research report on congestion pricing within the context of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA; AA+/Negative Outlook) and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA; AA/Stable Outlook), as New Yorkers and commuters living in surrounding areas brace for the nation’s first congestion pricing scheme.

In this report, KBRA explains how the congestion pricing scheme works in New York City and its potential impact on customers and bondholders of the MTA and the TBTA.

To access this research report, please click here.

