Susan G. Komen® and Cancer Australia Announce Partnership on Breast Cancer Research

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced a new partnership with Cancer Australia to co-fund research on metastatic breast cancer. The International Collaborative Research Partnership between Cancer Australia and Susan G. Komen® will provide $450,000 over three years to fund the research of Dr. Delphine Merino at La Trobe University in Australia through a Career Catalyst Research Grant.

It’s estimated more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer and 600,000 breast cancer deaths occurred worldwide in 2018. Most of those deaths are the result of metastatic breast cancer, or breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast, often to the bones, lungs, liver or brain. Although metastatic breast cancer is not curable today, it can be treated. Treatment today focuses on length and quality of life, but more research will help us find a cure for metastatic disease.

Komen is committed to improving the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. To do that, we are building partnerships around the world to address the most challenging research questions.

“Breast cancer is a global problem that we cannot tackle alone, and research partnerships are key to advancing the scientific breakthroughs that will save lives,” said Victoria Wolodzko, Komen’s senior vice president of mission. “We are excited to join Cancer Australia in partnering to fund research focused on treating the breast cancer that kills - metastatic breast cancer.”

“We welcome this important international collaboration. Cancer Australia is proud to be partnering with Susan G. Komen to co-fund Dr. Merino’s work – addressing critical research questions in disease progression of metastatic breast cancer. This research partnership will provide the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of breast cancer clinical practice and patient outcomes,” said Dr. Helen Zorbas, CEO, Cancer Australia.

Through this partnership, cutting-edge technology will be used to identify genes that help breast cancer cells spread to distant organs and resist the effects of standard therapies. The ultimate goal of Dr. Merino’s research is to find the “Achilles heel” of metastatic breast cancer so that this devastating disease can be better treated and eliminated.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in breakthrough research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Cancer Australia

Cancer Australia was established by the Australian Government in 2006 to benefit all Australians affected by cancer, and their families and careers. Cancer Australia aims to reduce the impact of cancer, address disparities and improve outcomes for people affected by cancer by leading and coordinating national, evidence-based interventions across the continuum of care. Cancer Australia works collaboratively and liaises with a wide range of groups, including those affected by cancer, key stakeholders and service providers with an interest in cancer control. The agency also focuses on populations who experience poorer health outcomes, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and people living in rural and remote Australia. As the lead national cancer control agency, Cancer Australia also makes recommendations to the Australian Government about cancer policy and priorities. www.canceraustralia.gov.au