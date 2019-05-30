Jackpocket App Introduces Private Lottery Pools as Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots Approach Half a Million Dollars

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coworkers, family members and all-around lottery lovers, rejoice! On Jackpocket, an app that allows players to securely order official state lottery tickets, anyone can create or join “Private Pools,” a new feature for creating personalized, private lottery groups. With Jackpocket Pools, players combine their tickets into a shared Powerball or Mega Millions pot for better odds to win. Jackpocket does the math, splitting the winnings accordingly and depositing funds directly into winners’ accounts if under $600. A number of features make Private Pools even more personalized and social:

Name-it-Yourself : The opportunity to be creative is endless when you can create your own pool names! Some Jackpocket favorites so far: “Big Mamas Play Room,” “Call In to Work,” “Papa Needs a New Pair of Shoes.”

: The opportunity to be creative is endless when you can create your own pool names! Some Jackpocket favorites so far: “Big Mamas Play Room,” “Call In to Work,” “Papa Needs a New Pair of Shoes.” Slice of the Pie : The more tickets a player contributes to the pool, the greater their share of the jackpot winnings.

: The more tickets a player contributes to the pool, the greater their share of the jackpot winnings. Prize Share Calculator : Using an adjustable slider, players can estimate their prize percentage of the jackpot based on the number of tickets they’ve contributed to the pool.

: Using an adjustable slider, players can estimate their prize percentage of the jackpot based on the number of tickets they’ve contributed to the pool. Activity Feed: Displays who’s joined the pool or who’s ordered more tickets, for an added social—and competitive—element.

“Joining a lottery pool is undoubtedly a popular pastime, but it’s no secret they can be cumbersome to organize and manage, and even more so when you win; with Jackpocket Pools, we play all roles: organizer, money manager, ticket safeguard, winnings distributor and more,” said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. “Equally as important as simplifying the current system, we’re always driven by high quality design and hope that’s reflected well in both Private and Public Pools. From custom group names to each personified ‘Ballstar’ character to the Activity feed, we created a pool experience with our players’ overall enjoyment in mind and hope they agree!”

Earlier this month, two aircraft mechanics and friends of 10 years won $50,000 in their Powerball pool, “Brothers,” during Jackpocket’s Private Pools beta test. The launch of Private Pools follows Jackpocket’s introduction of “Public Pools” in August 2018, in which users contribute one ticket in a combined Powerball or Mega Millions pot with other players, and winnings are split evenly. In March 2019, over 5,000 people broke the Jackpocket record for most people in a Public Pool when the Mega Millions jackpot hit $750 million.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions and more. As a no-cost, no-integration, turnkey platform, Jackpocket helps lotteries drive incremental revenue—benefiting essential state programs such as public education, veterans assistance, natural resources and more—while attracting new customers like millennials who otherwise would not be active lottery players.

Jackpocket’s mission is to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. Through the app, players can place orders for their favorite games, check lottery results, join lottery pools with other Jackpocket players, and turn on autoplay so they never miss a drawing. And by being the first company to automatically lock a player’s identity to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Minnesota, New Hampshire and Texas, and expanding to many new markets in 2019. Download the app on iOS or Android, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.