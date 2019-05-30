AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Executes Lease for Headquarters

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a managed care organization that will begin serving New Hampshire Medicaid enrollees in September 2019 and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, announced that it has executed a lease for its headquarters at 25 Sundial Avenue in Manchester.

The space, within the Sundial Center, will be the home base for AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s associates, including its senior leadership team, medical affairs, finance, and provider network management teams. The Sundial Center contains an on-site daycare and café.

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire has begun work to plan the 22,000 square foot space. Some associates are expected to begin working in the space in June, with full occupancy expected in September.

“ AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies spent a number of months looking for a space that met our size, layout, and infrastructure needs, while also being in a convenient location for our New Hampshire workforce,” said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Market President Scott Westover. “ Sundial Center is a great place for us to set up our home in the Granite State.”

About AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire is a managed care organization that will begin serving enrollees in New Hampshire’s Medicaid Care Management program beginning in September 2019. AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire will help the state’s Medicaid population get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.