Evidera to Acquire Medimix, Expanding Solutions for Real-World Research

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidera, a business unit of Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) and a leading provider of evidence-based solutions demonstrating the real-world effectiveness, safety and value of health care products, has entered into an agreement to acquire Medimix International, a global technology company providing real-world evidence (RWE) insights and information to the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device industries. The acquisition will enable Evidera to offer its customers enhanced technology solutions, real-world data and access to health care providers.

Medimix solutions help clients gain insight into the real-world performance and outcomes associated with new treatments. Medimix scans, extracts and synthesizes big data and evidence-based information using a proprietary cloud-based visualization and analytics interface. To generate insights, Medimix uses one of the largest panels of health care providers globally, totaling 2.2 million clinicians, with a focus on hematology and oncology.

“The addition of Medimix will expand our ability to help our clients plan for and generate the evidence needed to optimize the market access and commercial potential of their products,” said Karen Kaucic, M.D., president of Evidera. “We look forward to leveraging the capabilities and resources of Medimix to develop novel approaches to access and maximize the utility of real-world data.”

Medimix’s primary solution, LiveTracker™, is a cloud-based platform that provides real-time monitoring of clients’ particular therapeutic markets and drugs via key performance indicators and real-world data. It is unique in its ability to provide robust and comparable real-world evidence in more than 60 countries, including information on market structure, drug awareness and level of adoption, patient profiles, and treatment sequencing and outcomes. Evidera will leverage the platform and the data it generates to power more efficient and effective real-world research that addresses burden of illness, resource utilization, safety, patient outcomes and other endpoints.

“For more than 25 years, Medimix has offered specialized global business insights and marketing services to the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device industries,” said Henry Gazay, CEO of Medimix. “By joining forces with Evidera, we will better support our existing clients with extended resources and geographic footprint. Our ambition is to bridge the gap between real-world data used for research and commercial purposes, and to offer a wide range of new solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Medimix has been recognized by Pharma Tech Outlook as a top 10 pharma analytics solution provider and by CIO Review as one of the 20 most promising pharma and life sciences tech solution providers. The company’s diversified blue-chip customer base includes eight of the top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Representatives of Evidera and Medimix will attend the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago from May 31 to June 4 and will be available at the PPD booth (#22107) to provide additional information on their expanded capabilities in real-world research.

Berkery Noyes acted as exclusive financial advisor to Medimix.

About Evidera

Evidera, a PPD business unit, is a leading provider of evidence-based solutions to demonstrate the real-world effectiveness, safety and value of health care products. We help biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies generate the evidence needed to optimize the market access and commercial potential of their products. For more information, visit www.evidera.com.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 48 countries and more than 21,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

About Medimix International

Medimix is a global technology company that specializes in providing business understanding, real-world evidence insights and information support to the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device industries. Our solutions leverage big data and evidence-based information, to advise and support business decisions in forecasting, marketing, commercial analytics, business intelligence, health economics, medical affairs, strategy and licensing. For more information, visit www.medimix.net.