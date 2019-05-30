Top-Ranked Food Industry Analyst Launches Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analyst Hub, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise, today announced that Heather L. Jones – top-ranked by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and StarMine in the food products industries – has partnered with the firm to launch Heather Jones Research, LLC (HJR).

“We’re very excited that Heather is the eighth analyst to launch an independent research firm on our platform,” said Mike Kronenberg, CEO of Analyst Hub. “As the first post-MiFID research platform inspired and funded by the buy-side and built by experienced sales professionals, Analyst Hub continues to innovate and develop proprietary technology and distribution tools so our affiliated analysts can scale efficiently and meet demand.”

“Just a few short years ago, the technology Analyst Hub offers to aspiring analyst entrepreneurs wasn’t remotely available in the turn-key format it is today,” said Jones. “With the institutional commercial research model speeding toward subscription pricing, I knew it was time to partner with Analyst Hub to start and grow my own firm.”

In StarMine’s 2013 Analyst Awards for Excellence, Jones was ranked as the top stock picker in the food products category. In 2012, she was named top stock picker in the food and tobacco industry in The Wall Street Journal’s annual “Best on the Street” analyst survey. In 2009, she was top ranked in the food industry by Forbes “Blue Chip Analyst” awards survey.

Prior to launching HJR, Jones was with the Vertical Group where she followed the agribusiness and protein sectors. Before that, she was with BB&T Capital Markets from 2001 to 2016 covering the agribusiness, consumer foods and protein sectors. And prior to joining BB&T, she was an associate analyst with Bear Stearns, and began her career as a consumer analyst with Evergreen Funds. She graduated cum laude from Liberty University with a BS in economics and has completed all the coursework toward a Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing. More info available at www.analysthub.com.