Advance Auto Parts Partners with the American Heart Association to Raise Funds to Fight Heart Disease

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, is partnering with the American Heart Association to raise funds to fight heart disease at more than 5,900 Advance and independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S. Throughout June, customers will be asked to donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout as part of the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why We Give campaign.”

“We are proud to partner with the American Heart Association to raise funds and awareness of heart disease and promote healthier living,” said Tom Greco, Advance President and CEO. “Many of our Customers and Team Members have been impacted by heart disease and our hope is that through our partnership with the American Heart Association, we can help raise heart disease awareness and contribute to research that will enable us all to live longer, healthier lives.”

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the U.S. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds. Advance has been a proud partner of the American Heart Association having helped raise awareness of heart disease and funds through various campaigns since 2018.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 20, 2019, Advance operated 4,931 stores and 146 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,238 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.