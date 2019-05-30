Six Flags® and Atari® Partner to Add Branded Real-World Theme Park Attractions to RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, and Atari®—one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers—today announced a licensing partnership that will feature real-world Six Flags content in the smash hit RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ mobile game. The Six Flags content will include the company’s world record-breaking roller coasters and attractions, plus its popular restaurants, retail stores, and signature landmarks. The selected properties will serve as special content for RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ players, giving them the unique opportunity to design and manage their own theme parks via their mobile devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atari on this carefully curated and very special in-game content," said Six Flags President of International Development David McKillips. “Our strategy of extending the Six Flags brand—virtually in RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, and with our branded theme park destinations worldwide, is very exciting. This platform is a great way to offer theme park and gaming fans the ability to interact with the world’s largest and most well-known regional theme park brand, taking the experience anywhere, anytime.”

“When you think of amazing theme parks and incredible rides, Six Flags immediately comes to mind,” said Tony Chien, Vice President of Marketing, Atari. “Atari could not be more excited to collaborate with Six Flags to bring together the world's best known regional theme park brand and RollerCoaster Tycoon, the world’s most popular theme park simulation series.”

The partnership includes several installments of additional Six Flags branded assets delivered as periodic content updates, as well as promotion across Six Flags’ in-park Media Networks and via both companies’ social channels throughout North America. RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ is available now on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, as well as Android devices.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment production company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.atari.com.

© 2019 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2019 Chris Sawyer. RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.