WARRIORS, CHASE CENTER AND WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE HOME FURNISHINGS PARTNERSHIP

SAN FRANCISCO & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Chase Center and Williams-Sonoma, Inc., a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home, announced today a partnership for Williams-Sonoma to be the Official Furniture and Home Design Partner of the Warriors.

“ The process to identify Williams-Sonoma as the furniture and décor provider for Chase Center ended up being a simple one,” said Warriors Executive Brandon Schneider. “ They understand the value and importance in providing quality products that will create an atmosphere to deliver the best possible experience for fans attending events at Chase Center. We are thrilled to partner with a world class brand based right here in San Francisco.”

Under the partnership, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will furnish multiple areas at Chase Center, the Warriors’ new 18,064-seat, privately financed sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, including courtside lounges, multiple bar spaces, the club suites and the Warriors Corporate Offices. The Williams-Sonoma Inc. Family Lounge, designed for the family and friends of Warriors’ players, will feature a curated collection of furniture and décor from Williams-Sonoma’s family of brands, with exclusively designed pieces that showcase the company’s leadership in product innovation and sustainability.

“ We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Golden State Warriors, one of the most successful teams in the NBA, based right here in our home town of San Francisco. Our shared vision for this partnership is to create a comfortable, high-design, high-quality experience and we are uniquely positioned to bring this vision to life with our in-house design expertise and flexible direct-sourcing model,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “ This opportunity is also an unparalleled launching pad for our new Business-to-Business division and one example of the strategic long-term relationships we are building.”

In addition to the furnishings at Chase Center, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and the Warriors will collaborate on a community platform that will focus on youth education. The two organizations will also produce a multi-segment content series, featuring various cooking and home redesign projects with representatives of the Warriors. Later in the year, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and the Warriors will launch a co-branded exclusive product line featuring home decoration and kitchenware items that will be available for purchase through select channels.

ABOUT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The Golden State Warriors organization, currently in its 73rd season, is a charter member of the National Basketball Association. Founded in 1946, the Warriors called the city of Philadelphia home for 16 memorable years before moving to the West Coast in 1962 to become the San Francisco Warriors and ultimately, in 1971, the Golden State Warriors when the team moved across the Bay to its current home in Oakland. The team’s storied history includes six NBA Championships, an NBA-record 73 wins during the 2015-16 season, six of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players and 26 members of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information on the Golden State Warriors, please visit warriors.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

For more information on Williams-Sonoma, Inc., visit www.williams-sonomainc.com.