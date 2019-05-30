PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces New $8.3 Million U.S. Navy Prime Contract Award in Djibouti, Africa

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced that its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), has been awarded a 5-year, $8.3M million prime contract to provide engineering and installation of critical telecommunications infrastructure at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) Africa.

Camp Lemonnier is the primary U.S. Navy base for all operations in the Horn of Africa region.

Commenting on the award, Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR’s Government Business, stated, “We are proud to continue our support of NCTAMS LANT Detachment Djibouti (NCTL-DJ) mission requirements in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier has been a key node in our nation’s operational posture and we are pleased to contribute by providing high quality OSP/ISP engineering and installation support services.”

