Association of Clinical Research Professionals Awards Workforce Development Campaign to Markstein

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) has awarded Markstein a multi-year contract to develop an integrated campaign to raise awareness of clinical research as a career path among healthcare professionals and students.

The campaign is the flagship project of ACRP’s ‘Partners in Workforce Advancement’ (PWA) initiative. Announced in August 2018, the PWA brings together a broad coalition of stakeholders to create a sustainable workforce for the future. The North Carolina Biotechnology Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health recently joined other members on the PWA, including Covance Inc., FOMAT Medical Research, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences’ Department of Clinical Research & Leadership, Javara, Inc., National Institute for Health Research, Roche/Genentech, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Wake Forest Baptist Health/Wake Forest University.

“Success in our industry depends on the people in it, including those managing the life-saving research that clinical professionals conduct,” said Jim Kremidas, ACRP executive director. “Our goal for the ‘Partners in Workforce Advancement’ initiative is to ensure that healthcare and life sciences students think of clinical research as a career option. The Markstein team has a deep understanding of workforce development strategy and how to reach and motivate future clinicians to join this important field, which will ultimately help advance medical discoveries and improvements.”

“Attracting skilled and diverse talent to the clinical research industry is critical to improving health outcomes and saving lives,” said Danny Markstein, president. “We are excited to work with ACRP and members of the PWA to address their workforce development needs while increasing awareness around the impact that clinical researchers make every day through their important efforts.”

Markstein will develop an integrated campaign to reach and nurture college students who otherwise may not consider clinical research as a career path. Markstein has developed a proven approach to workforce development, working with state and local agencies, corporations, associations and coalitions. The agency has experienced double digit growth each of the last seven years.

