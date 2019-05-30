Hologic Partners with DEXA+ to Distribute Body Composition Measurement System

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with DEXA+ to distribute Hologic’s Horizon® DXA system for body composition measurement.

With over 20 years of experience, DEXA+ works with healthcare practices nationwide to implement and optimize DXA technology to grow integrative medicine, health and wellness programs. The partnership allows Hologic to expand its expertise in body composition assessment and the reach of its market-leading DXA system.

“This is a great partnership as we share a vision for, and commitment to, DXA for comprehensive body composition assessment,” said Pete Valenti, Hologic’s Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “The combination of our industry-leading Horizon DXA system with the deep expertise and reach of the DEXA+ channel will expand patient access to this game-changing technology that can complement wellness and training programs.”

Already considered the gold standard in bone densitometry technology, DXA is increasingly being used for body composition assessment by both collegiate and professional athletic programs, as well as training centers across the country. The BodyLogic™ scan offered on Hologic’s Horizon DXA system provides precise and in-depth measurements including percent body fat, total lean mass, and limb comparison to detect muscle imbalances.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

For more information about Hologic’s Horizon DXA system and BodyLogic scan, please visit DXAPerformance.com.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

