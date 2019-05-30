Experienced Breakaway Team Partners with Kestra Private Wealth Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. supporting independent advisor teams nationwide, today announced the addition of Three Bridges Planning.

Based in Melbourne, Florida, the five-person team at Three Bridges Planning maintains a strong family dynamic. Director of Portfolio Management Dennis Laughlin is the father of Brian Laughlin, CFP®, AIF®, Director of Financial Planning; and Client Relationship Manager Judy McCarthy is the mother of Brendan McCarthy, Director of Wealth Management. Samantha Verzi, who serves as the team’s client service expert, has 11 years of experience in financial services.

“Now more than ever before, full-service independence has become increasingly attractive to advisors who have a long track record of client satisfaction and success. To enhance this level of service, sophisticated teams like Three Bridges Planning are stepping out of the wirehouses in droves and establishing their own businesses for the first time,” said Rob Bartenstein, CEO and Senior Management Director of Kestra PWS. “Our turnkey model has proven highly effective for advisors in these exact scenarios. We are eager to support Dennis, Brendan, Brian, Judy, and Samantha in this exciting chapter of their professional careers.”

The professionals of Three Bridges Planning collectively oversee approximately $175 million in assets and specialize in servicing the main “bridges” of a comprehensive financial plan: investments and insurance, retirement income, and personal wealth strategies.

“Exceptional client service has always been at the forefront of our firm’s ethos, and our decision to align with Kestra Private Wealth Services furthers that commitment,” said Dennis Laughlin of Three Bridges Planning. “From the get-go, Rob and his colleagues have made our transition to independence effortless so we can continue to put our clients’ best interests first through every step of the financial planning process.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee and transaction-based independent financial advisor teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial advisors to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is comprised of an independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial advisors with an open architecture platform and independence across both fee and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County, CA; Westport, CT; New York City, NY; Middleburg, VA; Salt Lake City, UT; Sandusky, OH; and Stuart, FL. Kestra PWS has been named on the Inc. 5000 2016: The Full List as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and the Financial Times 2016 FT: 300 for top registered investment advisors.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.