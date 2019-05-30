Vertex Announces Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced a certified integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce with advanced sales and use tax management capabilities.

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. As a part of Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM platform, Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers can deliver completely unified experiences that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

The Salesforce certified Vertex integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to automate tax calculations and generate signature-ready PDF returns in one solution, saving time, reducing risk and improving compliance. With 40 years in the industry and experience with thousands of implementations, Vertex builds robust integrations that consider every type of financial transaction and automatically apply the most up-to-date tax rates, rules and exceptions across jurisdictions.

“There are multiple functionalities, from recurring billing and quick sales to multi-warehouse shipments or deliveries, that must be considered to satisfy the complex workflows of business,” said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex. “Our tax integrations are built with the flexibility in mind to satisfy even the most sophisticated of customer needs.”

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs approximately 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.