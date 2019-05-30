City of Stockton Joins More Than 100 California Cities in Choosing Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Stockton, California, for the full suite of Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, including financial, human capital, and revenue management, as well as its ExecuTime™ time and attendance solution, and Socrata Open Finance™ solution.

Following a multi-year evaluation and review process with the city of Stockton, Tyler was selected as the vendor who offered a singular ERP system that was proven in the marketplace, featured an intuitive application design, and was offered on a cloud platform. Tyler’s solution will replace several standalone systems, reducing the total cost of ownership for the city.

Tyler’s Munis solution will provide the management of core financial, payroll, and human resources information, and its ExecuTime solution will provide time capturing abilities, work schedule and leave requests, and a seamless integration with Munis. The solutions together will help the city of Stockton maximize business process efficiencies and eliminate its current standalone support systems. A singular ERP system will help streamline the flow of information across the organization and allow for better department and executive-level reporting, as well as help reduce unnecessary and redundant data entry by the city’s staff.

The addition of Tyler’s Socrata Open Finance solution will bring transparency to the city’s residents by allowing them to see information in real time. Additionally, having this tool will allow city staff to make better financial and human capital management related decisions.

The city of Stockton is located in the Central Valley of California and is the 13th largest city in the state. Tyler also provides its Versatrans® school transportation solution to Stockton Unified School District.

