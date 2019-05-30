Vial y Vives – DSD Was Awarded Contract in MAPA Project in Chile for US$ 111.6 Million

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vial y Vives - DSD, a Chilean subsidiary of Grupo Graña y Montero, signed a contract with Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. for the electromechanical civil assembly of the water treatment plant, cooling towers, turbogenerators and evaporators as part of the modernization and expansion of the Arauco Plant (MAPA).

The contract has a term of 23 months and an approximate value of US$ 111.6 million, as reported by the Group in a Relevant Information Communication sent to the Superintendence of Securities Market (SMV).

The works are part of the modernization and expansion of the company's Arauco Plant, a project that involves a total investment of US$2,350 millions and represents the largest investment in the history of Arauco. Its modernization and expansion - works in which Vial and Vives-DSD will now work - was approved by the company's Board of Directors in July 2018.

The plant expansion phase began in December 2018 and will start its operations by the end of March 2021. The goal of these works is to strengthen Arauco's competitiveness and leadership in global markets.

Vial y Vives - DSD is the Engineering and Construction company of Grupo Graña y Montero in Chile. The Company was founded in July 1, 2014, from the merger of Ingeniería y Construcción Vial y Vives S.A. and DSD Construcciones y Montajes S.A., two prestigious companies in the Chilean market founded in 1978 and 1993, respectively. Today Vial y Vives - DSD integrates its knowledge and experience to become a key reference in construction and assembly for the main industrial and infrastructure projects in Chile.