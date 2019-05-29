Cushman & Wakefield Providing Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management Services in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has announced the firm has been hired to provide Bank of the West with Integrated Facilities Management services across Bank of the West’s 3.7 million-square-foot U.S. retail branch portfolio.

Executive Vice President Sean Prasad led the process for Cushman & Wakefield. Executive Managing Director Martin Woodrow, Senior Managing Director Tim Eichholz and Account Manager Jack Devoy of the firm will lead a Global Occupier Services (GOS) team providing Bank of the West with Facilities Management and Mobile Engineering services. Cushman & Wakefield’s GOS team will be utilizing its Portfolio Services Center (PSC) to support more than 600 locations for Bank of the West.

Comprised of 700+ professionals, the PSC provides clients with centralized Strategic Consulting, Transaction Management, Portfolio Administration, Integrated Facilities Management and Project & Development Services.

Prasad said, “Our good working relationship started with our first interaction. Both teams knew that our collaborative styles would work well together to meet Bank of the West’s strategic initiatives.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Occupier Services business delivers real estate solutions for large corporations around the world by providing outsourcing services that include Integrated Facilities Management, Portfolio Administration, Project & Development Services and Transaction Management, supported by leading technology and research.

