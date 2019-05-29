SAGE Publishing and Copia Interactive Collaborate to Make Powerful Digital Learning Materials More Accessible and Affordable for College Students

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new agreement between SAGE Publishing and Copia Interactive, a leading provider of digital learning materials, will make it even easier for colleges to provide students with effective, affordable course materials via "inclusive access" programs. A growing number of institutions are starting or expanding inclusive access programs, which automatically delivers to students digital course materials on the first day of class or earlier at a much lower cost.

Through the agreement, SAGE digital course materials will be accessible to colleges that use Copia's platform for inclusive access. The collaboration is part of an effort by both companies to increase student success by making course materials more affordable.

Copia provides a suite of powerful tools that enable faculty to create engaging learning environments that are fully aligned with course objectives. Customizable discussions, multimedia links, and assessments can be embedded seamlessly inside the content, deepening students' engagement with their materials and faculty. Copia ensures educators are supported every step of the way by providing individualized services focused on creating instructional experiences that evolve with students' needs.

Through the agreement with Copia, students can now gain access to SAGE course materials directly through the Copia Class digital platform. When institutions provide inclusive access programs, students can choose to have their digital materials automatically delivered to them and they benefit from significantly reduced prices for their required course materials.

“SAGE College is committed to student success not only by curating high-quality content from expert authors and delivering that content in a variety of formats, but also by expanding access and affordable purchase options,” said Michele Sordi, Senior Vice President and Head of US College. “We believe that providing students more options for access to high-quality course materials will empower them to take control of their learning and enhance their engagement with their courses. We are delighted to be partnering with Copia to expand the inclusive access option through a customizable, user-friendly platform.”

"SAGE has a strong commitment to supporting students and instructors and is a trusted content partner of Copia's," said Ben Lowinger, executive vice president and founder of Copia. "We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level by offering an inclusive access program that will give students a cost-effective way to hit the ground running with all the digital content necessary for success."

About SAGE Publishing

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 600 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company’s continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. www.sagepublishing.com

About Copia Interactive

Copia Interactive, a New York-based educational technology company, develops digital learning platforms that facilitate collaboration between students and educators directly within cutting-edge course materials from leading publishers and content creators. Visit us at www.CopiaClass.com