The New Home Company is the Nation’s First Homebuilder to Offer Savant® Breaker-Companion Modules as Ultimate Energy Management and Lighting Control Solution

HYANNIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savant, a leader in smart home technology, will be entering a first-of-its-kind partnership with The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) to specify Savant’s revolutionary Breaker-Companion Modules into energy efficient residences in California. These highly intelligent modules have been designed to snap into most standard breaker panels and enable homeowners to add energy management services to their smart home functionality and enhance their lifestyle while meeting California’s strict Title 24 energy regulations.

Smart Breaker-Companion Modules

Savant’s industry-first energy management and centralized lighting control modules offer functionality found with no smart home solution. The modules were designed for easy installation into standard electrical panels, including the Square D QO panels by Schneider utilized by NEW HOME. The compact size of each module ensures design application flexibility and ease of installation. Because the modules can be used for many individual electrical load applications throughout the home and are fully compatible with the Savant control ecosystem, NEW HOME has a tremendous opportunity to deliver better smart home functionality, critical energy usage and utility grade reporting data across all electrical load types as well as the foundation for a net-zero compliant home design.

“Savant and NEW HOME are both innovation leaders in their respective industries and driven to provide new homeowners with the absolute best smart home experience that now includes highly efficient energy management solutions for their intelligent living spaces,” commented Dan Ross, Director of Builder Sales at Savant. “This groundbreaking partnership is a significant step forward to include energy and wellness as part of the standard Savant smart home experience.”

Savant Breaker-Companion Modules Now Apple HomeKit Compatible

Savant is the first smart home ecosystem to offer Breaker-Companion Modules controllable via Apple HomeKit. Savant’s entire lighting lineup is also HomeKit compatible including Savant Smart Bulbs, DMX LED Light Strips, DMX and 0-10V lighting fixtures and any third party fixture connected to Savant’s DMX or 0-10V controllers. Savant’s HomeKit-compatible lighting solutions can be controlled using Savant’s standalone TrueImage Lighting app or as part of a larger home automation ecosystem utilizing the award-winning Savant Pro app.

Lighting for Health and Wellness

Enhanced health and wellness are a top priority for both Savant and NEW HOME. Toward this end, Savant is developing intelligent automation that will not only allow lights to be set at certain levels and color temperatures based on executed scenes, but also allow for a single room or entire homes to be put into a default circadian rhythm mode mitigating circadian cycle disruption and promoting better health and wellness.

“Our partnership with Savant is a crucial component of our new corporate initiative—called EVO Home Tech—which is dedicated to updating today’s new homes with tomorrow’s ideas,” said Megan Eltringham, Corporate Vice President of Marketing for NEW HOME. “As we strategically unveil the EVO program throughout 2019, we will offer new homes with modern digital design for increased connectivity, customization and wellness. The advanced home integration systems from Savant will allow our buyers to centralize and control utilities for increased convenience, cost savings and overall peace of mind. This relationship is a huge breakthrough for our industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Savant will be showcasing their Breaker-Companion Modules and other smart home and lighting solutions at the PCBC tradeshow, Booth 551 — May 30th, May 31st in San Francisco.

