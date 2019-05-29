NTT DATA Awarded $218 Million Contract by United States Agency for International Development

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Federal Services, a public sector subsidiary of NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced the company won a five-year, $218 million contract with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

NTT DATA will assume day-to-day operations and maintenance support under the direction of the USAID Bureau of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer. With more than 50 years of government expertise, NTT DATA will leverage technology innovations to help improve overall efficiencies of USAID’s infrastructure and operations.

“Our global presence and deep government experience provides an excellent foundation to drive USAID’s day-to-day operations and maintenance and enhance performance,” said Kevin Durkin, president, NTT DATA Federal Services. “We are looking forward to partnering with USAID in support of their mission for the betterment of people throughout the world.”

USAID works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals in more than 70 countries by equitably distributing humanitarian assistance to nations working to recover from disasters, escape poverty and engage in democratic reforms. USAID also contributes to U.S. foreign policy by assisting countries in agriculture, democracy and governance, economic growth, the environment, education, health, global partnerships and humanitarian aid.

NTT DATA Services has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, and other public sector clients. To learn more about the company’s government capabilities, including application development, cybersecurity, data intelligence, end-user computing, infrastructure, modernization, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and more, visit NTT DATA’s website.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to more than 88 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit https://us.nttdata.com/en/ to learn more.