FedEx Logistics Launches New Historically Black College and University Employment Program at Mississippi Valley State University

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), today announced the launch of its program designed to offer employment opportunities at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

The company is collaborating with Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) to provide professional opportunities for students and build a pipeline of talent to support its industry-leading customs brokerage operations.

FedEx Logistics will establish a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta Bena, Miss., staffed with qualified students. Students will have access to part-time employment while they are in school, with the potential for full-time employment upon graduation.

“I am extremely proud of this groundbreaking program and working with MVSU to help deliver a better future for its students and FedEx Logistics,” said Thanh Anderson, vice president of Global Support Services at FedEx Logistics. “MVSU and FedEx Logistics share similar values and a people-first philosophy, which makes this collaboration ideal. Connecting people and possibilities and developing diverse talent in the communities where we live and work are priorities for FedEx Logistics, and I look forward to growth and success for all involved.”

“We are thrilled FedEx Logistics has chosen MVSU as the first institution for its HBCU campus satellite office program,” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., president of MVSU. “Our students’ response to joining the FedEx Logistics team during their matriculation at MVSU has been tremendous. We envision a long-lasting relationship with FedEx Logistics that will be beneficial to both organizations, and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will provide for our students.”

FedEx Logistics and MVSU are working together to open the satellite office on campus in August 2019. Recruitment efforts are underway to hire students to operate the facility. Applicants must be enrolled MVSU students in good standing and can apply for one of the available positions here, or contact the MVSU Career Services Center.

About FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics plays a key role within the FedEx portfolio, connecting 95 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) with its comprehensive suite of specialty logistics solutions. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, specialty transportation, cross border e-commerce technology services, customs brokerage, and trade management tools and data from a single trusted source. For more information, visit fedex.com/logistics.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About Mississippi Valley State University

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU), as a Carnegie Classified Master’s University, provides comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programs in education, the arts and sciences, and professional studies. The University is driven by its commitment to excellence in teaching, learning, service, and research – a commitment resulting in a learner-centered environment that prepares critical thinkers, exceptional communicators, and service-oriented, engaged, and productive citizens. MVSU is fundamentally committed to positively impacting the quality of life and creating extraordinary educational opportunities for the Mississippi Delta and beyond. For more information, visit mvsu.edu.