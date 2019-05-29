Food City Selects GlobalWorx to Help Make Shoppers Happier

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalWorxTM, the first industry collaboration platform for the store-level control of fast-moving consumer goods, announces Food City (K-VA-T) is adopting the GlobalWorx OOS-Alert solution across its retail locations. GlobalWorx will help Food City and its direct store delivery (DSD) suppliers increase revenue and strengthen customer satisfaction by communicating out of stock situations and other store service related issues. GlobalWorx utilizes a real-time actionable innovative approach to help improve service to the stores from the DSD suppliers.

“Our top priority is to meet and exceed the demands of our customers each time they shop with us, so we always want to address potential out-of-stock issues before they happen. GlobalWorx gives us a vastly improved ability to communicate with our DSD suppliers and ensure the right product is available to our shoppers whenever they want it,” said Dan Glei, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at Food City.

GlobalWorx Synchronizes the DSD Supply Chain by managing the complexities of supplier communication between grocery stores and their service providers. GlobalWorx is a multi-channel program that offers benefits to vendors, distributors, Food City, and mutual customers. Stores will be able to communicate service issues with more efficiency to the distributor personnel that service their specific stores.

“Costs decrease and customers are more satisfied when retailers and their DSD suppliers collaborate to ensure that promoted and other products are in stock at all times. We’re proud to work with Food City and help the company retain customers and gain new ones by applying our technology to solve one of the key challenges facing retailers today-out of stocks,” said Bill Lecznar, CEO of President & CEO of GlobalWorx.

About GlobalWorx

GlobalWorx, Inc., a privately-owned company based in Richmond, VA, delivers award-winning technology to optimize task definition, communication, execution and measurement across trading partners in the grocery retail supply chain. The GlobalWorx national platform helps companies grow profitable sales and enhance the shopper experience by resolving out-of-stock issues while decreasing transaction costs. More information is available at www.goglobalworx.com/.

About Food City

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.