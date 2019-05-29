Salem State University Announces New Dining Services Partner

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a competitive RFP process and careful consideration, Salem State University selected Aramark as its new Dining Services partner effective June 1, 2019.

“Salem State University sought a partner committed to carrying out our vision for a re-imagined dining experience on our campus,” said Karen House, vice president of finance and facilities at Salem State University. “Our Dining Task Force, along with campus leaders in finance and facilities and student life, were impressed with Aramark’s ability to offer high quality foods, innovative concepts and an outstanding value.”

Based on input from students, faculty and staff, Aramark will focus on delivering a new vision for dining on campus that includes: greater food option variety such as a Panera Bread in its retail food court, authentic cultural offerings, expanded options for individuals with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, and a “Create Kitchen,” that enables students to receive cooking instruction and make meals themselves.

The program features reimagined dining spaces, increased dining hours across campus, and 24/7 anytime dining. It also includes innovative commuter meal plans, allowing commuter students greater access to the same dining opportunities of those living on campus.

”We are proud to partner with Salem State University to transform the campus dining experience for students, faculty and staff,” said Jeff Gilliam, President of Aramark’s Higher Education Division. “There will be many enhancements made on campus for the fall semester and beyond.”

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Salem State University

Salem State University, established in 1854, is a comprehensive, public institution of higher learning located approximately 15 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts. One of the largest state universities in the Commonwealth, Salem State enrolls more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. It offers 32 undergraduate programs and graduate programs that offer degrees in 24 fields. The university also has a continuing education division that offers both credit and non-credit programs. Known for the academic strength of its faculty, Salem State was named a Top Producer of U.S. Fulbright Scholars in 2011 and for the 2016-2017 academic year. The university is designated a Top College and University by Military Advanced Education and a Best for Vets College by Military Times. Salem State proudly participates in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement and has shown a student voting rate well above the national average, earning the university a silver seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.