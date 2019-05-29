CLEAR Lands at Boston Logan International Airport

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAR, the secure identity company using biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, is now available at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), the primary airport serving New England. With CLEAR, members traveling through Terminal A can get through the security checkpoint quickly and easily so they can get to their flight faster or enjoy extra time in the terminal. Logan is the 29th airport and 47th location in CLEAR’s growing nationwide network.

“Everyone at CLEAR is excited to launch here at Logan because it’s an important and frequent destination for so many of our members,” said Gina Bruzzichesi, CLEAR’s EVP of Operations. “We’re especially proud about bringing new jobs here to Boston and are looking forward to working with Massport and our local TSA partners to make traveling to and from New England safer, easier and even more enjoyable.”

CLEAR is changing the way consumers experience the world by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID. Through a partnership with Delta Air Lines, members who have provided a Delta SkyMiles number not only get preferred pricing, but will benefit from CLEAR’s Simplified Biometric ID and Boarding Pass Verification, which eliminates the need to show ID or scan a boarding pass at the airport security checkpoint.** Today, more than 3 million CLEAR members enjoy secure and frictionless experiences at airports, sports stadiums and beyond.

“Delivering a quicker journey through security with CLEAR is another important way in which we’re giving our customers in Boston a superior travel experience from curb to gate,” said Ravi Dadhich, Director of Boston Airport Operations for Delta Air Lines. “We know our Boston customers already value our unmatched operational excellence, award-winning customer service and leading global network. Delta’s partnership with CLEAR is further evidence of our commitment to take ever-better care of our customers. We are grateful to Massport for enabling this new security experience in Terminal A.”

Logan is the busiest airport in New England with tens of millions of passengers flying in and out each year, and CLEAR’s arrival here comes at a time of significant growth and investment. Delta, which has deepened its presence at Logan over the past few years with increases in both daily departures and destinations, plans to assume operations at all gates at Logan's Terminal A by the third quarter of 2019.

CLEAR membership is $15 per month, paid annually, with the option to add up to three additional family members for just $50 each per year. Children under 18 can use the CLEAR Lane for free when accompanied by a CLEAR family member. After a fast, one-time enrollment, members can begin using CLEAR immediately. Additional information about Delta pricing and instructions for linking Delta and CLEAR accounts is available at https://www.clearme.com/partner/delta.

ABOUT CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way millions of members live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience at 47 U.S. airports, arenas and stadiums. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR’s secure identity platform complies with The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rigorous guidelines for protecting sensitive data and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately. For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.

** TSA may still ask some passengers to show their ID and boarding pass.