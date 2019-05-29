Ventev & Gamber-Johnson Collaborate to Provide Tessco Customers New Vehicle Mounting Solutions

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventev, the manufacturing brand of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS), has announced a new partnership with Gamber-Johnson to produce a line of light-duty vehicle mounts under the “Ventev by Gamber-Johnson” brand.

Ventev is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure equipment to the integrator market and mobile device accessories to the retail market. By teaming with Gamber-Johnson, they’re combining their respective expertise in a line of high quality, light-duty vehicle mounts for fleets, utilities, and integrators who serve those customers.

Gamber-Johnson brings a long history of producing industry-leading mount solutions for rugged environments and this partnership extends their product offering into lighter duty applications.

The Ventev by Gamber-Johnson line is crafted with quality, flexibility, and responsiveness in mind. The product set is made of military grade aluminum and is modular – a few components enable the creation of a limitless number of solutions to solve even the most complex mounting challenges. The brand is also committed to providing industry-best availability and delivery times on all solutions.

“Gamber-Johnson’s reputation in the world of vehicle mounts is well established and well deserved,” said Mary Beth Smith, Ventev VP, General Manager. “The opportunity to partner with them on this exciting new product line is a perfect pairing, as Ventev continues to seek out industry partners who share our commitment to quality and innovation.”

“We were elated to embark on this partnership with an established trusted partner, like Tessco. Our long-standing relationship with them and their reputation in the marketplace creates an opportunity that is a win-win for all of us,” Mark Furrow, Director of Sales, Gamber-Johnson, added.

Ventev by Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounts are available from Tessco now.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.