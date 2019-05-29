The Hartford Partners With Mimecast To Help Businesses Reduce The Risk Of A Cyber Incident

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford has partnered with Mimecast, an email and data security company, to offer Mimecast™ Awareness Training services to help its customers reduce the risk of a cybersecurity incident before it occurs.

“ Cyberattacks continue to evolve and are becoming more sophisticated,” said Tim Marlin, head of cyber underwriting at The Hartford. “ Increasingly, employees are targets of complex phishing and social engineering attempts and may inadvertently cause damage by responding to an email that looked real to them. Staying on top of these trends and providing employees with the knowledge to identify these types of threats can go a long way in protecting a business from ransomware, a cyber crime or a data breach.”

The Mimecast Awareness Training incorporates some humor into the content to help employers educate their employees about serious topics such as ransomware, phishing, wire fraud, password hygiene and more. The training includes video content as well as real-world phishing simulations and remediation for employees.

The training is available at no charge to select customers who have The Hartford’s CyberChoice First Response Policy SM and is available at a 20 percent discount to any other policyholder of The Hartford.

“ While having technology-based cybersecurity solutions in place is critical, organizations must also educate their last line of defense – their employees,” said Michael Madon, senior vice president of security awareness products at Mimecast. “ We are proud to partner with The Hartford to help their customers manage their business risk and extend our mission of helping customers become more cyber resilient.”

To learn more about the Mimecast training, visit The Hartford’s Cyber Center, a digital cyber risk management portal that provides customers with tools, training materials, and best practices suggestions to further help mitigate the risk of a cyber incident.

For more information about The Hartford’s cyber liability solutions for businesses, visit www.thehartford.com/cyber.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure.

