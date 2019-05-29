Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Bicycle Therapeutics’ ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Bicycle Therapeutics’ ADRs trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “BCYC.” Each ADR represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said:. “We look forward to supporting Bicycle Therapeutics’ ADR programme and further expand the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

