Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra announce new collaboration to develop anti-obesity peptide poly-agonists

INGELHEIM, Germany & HØRSHOLM, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra announce a second collaboration and license agreement for the development of novel poly-agonist peptides to treat obesity. It will bring together Gubra’s established expertise in the design, synthesis, pharmaceutical characterization and in vivo testing of therapeutic peptides with Boehringer Ingelheim’s expertise in the research and development of innovative medicines in cardiometabolic diseases.

This second joint research and development program between Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra builds on a successful ongoing collaboration in the obesity field, which was launched in 2017, and which has already achieved important milestones. It contributes to the growing Boehringer Ingelheim research and development stage portfolio in the obesity field.

“We look forward to expanding our productive collaboration with the Gubra team,” said Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. “I anticipate that these programs will help us bring much needed new treatment options for obesity patients.”

Boehringer Ingelheim has built a broad portfolio of marketed products for thromboembolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, acute stroke and myocardial infarction, hypertension and cardiovascular death risk reduction. With its extensive experience in the field and commitment to innovation, the company aims to transform the lives of people with cardiometabolic diseases.

Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra said, “We are very pleased to enter into a second collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim focusing on the treatment of obesity. It is important for Gubra to find strong partners for our proprietary research programs, and our first collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim has shown that the strengths of both companies are nicely complementary. Joining forces on this novel research program has the potential to take obesity treatment to the next level to the benefit of patients around the world.”

