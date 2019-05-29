Los Angeles AI company brings first of Image Cognition (the future of computer vision) to the phone.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudSight, an award-winning AI company, releases its groundbreaking image cognition engine for mobile devices. “Most AI is like a toddler, calling things ’purse,’ ’chair,’ or ’table.’ Our AI is the grown-up version. It says, ’pair of men’s black derby shoes,’ ’white 3-seat leather sectional sofa with chaise,’ or ’round black Michael Kors chronograph watch with brown leather strap.’ Developers now have tremendous flexibility to create friendly and intelligent apps, robotics, toys, and other products using our powerful image recognition,” said Brad Folkens, CEO.

CloudSight’s technology achieves human-like visual intelligence from trillions of visual components it has seen over the past seven years. The proprietary system learns continuously when it sees new images, preventing it from becoming obsolete when new objects appear in the world. “It’s breathtaking. There are many privacy concerns with AI today, but what if those images never left your phone? It’s complete security,” said Folkens.

About CloudSight Inc.

CloudSight is a Los Angeles-based tech company founded in 2012. With a unique system that learns over time, CloudSight utilizes real-world data curated over the last seven years to train deep learning neural networks to understand visual media. The company is backed by over $10 million in funding and has over 30 patents pending worldwide. Its mission is to bring visual cognition and understanding to artificial intelligence, giving AI the ability to understand what it sees.

Website: https://cloudsight.ai/