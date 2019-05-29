Alyce Teams Up with Two Boston Nonprofits to Bring Socially-Conscious Door Opener to B2B Sales and Marketing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alyce Inc. (“Alyce”), the Boston startup that’s redefining direct mail and swag, today announced that it has partnered with two local nonprofits, Artists For Humanity (AFH) and ArtLifting, to bring original art prints from under-resourced Boston teens and artists who are homeless or have disabilities, to its Gallery Edition gift invitation. The partnership offers AFH and ArtLifting artists national exposure for their artwork while giving marketing and sales teams on the Alyce platform the ability to delight prospects and customers while also giving back.

Alyce gives sales reps the ability to break through the noise and engage with their prospects in a real and meaningful way through gifting—and allows marketing to report on the performance of their direct mail efforts. The Gallery Edition of Alyce’s physical gift invitation will feature a high-quality print of an original artwork from an AFH or ArtLifting artist inlaid in the box top and the story of the artist contained within.

“ Both Artists For Humanity and ArtLifting are doing incredibly important, impactful work and we are honored to help further their missions with these partnerships,” said Greg Segall, founder and CEO of Alyce. “ We’re also thrilled to be able to facilitate more giving back on behalf of marketers and sales reps, and through our exclusive agreement with ArtLifting, offer the only socially-conscious door opener in B2B marketing with the Gallery Edition.”

ArtLifting empowers artists living with homelessness or disabilities through the celebration and sale of their artwork. ArtLifting offers its artists the chance to secure their own income through the sale of original paintings, prints, and products. Every artist earns 55 percent of the profit from each sale; another one percent goes toward strengthening art programming at social service agencies, shelters, and disability centers. ArtLifting has impacted artists in 21 states and customers in 46 states and 5 continents.

“ Our goal is to increase opportunity for our amazing artists who are homeless and have disabilities. We constantly think about how we can help artists earn endless amounts of money from each artwork they create. We are excited to have Alyce’s team sell our artists’ work with this innovative new product,” said Liz Powers, ArtLifting’s Co-Founder and Chief Happiness Spreader.

Artists For Humanity (AFH) employs enterprising teens from Boston neighborhoods to work in collaboration with its professional art and design mentors. Its pioneering social enterprise produces innovative multimedia projects commissioned by businesses and individuals across Boston and beyond. With one of the largest collections of youth-created works in the country, AFH became a perfect partner for Alyce, who now features AFH art on its Gallery Edition gift invitations and hired AFH for other exciting projects as well. Learn more at afhboston.org.

“ Watching the teens go above and beyond to design boxes and graphics for Alyce and witnessing their level of engagement with the commission was truly inspiring. We’re thrilled to work with a company that embeds social equity into their business practices,” said founding Executive and Artistic Director Susan Rodgerson.

The Alyce model is all about building real, human relationships through giving gifts people actually want and making it all about their interests. This includes eye-catching door openers like the Gallery Edition box with original artwork prints which contains within an invitation to accept, exchange or donate the selected gift. More than 10 percent of Alyce’s redeemed gifts are donated to a charity of the recipient’s choice.

The Gallery Edition gift invitation boxes are now available for customers using the Alyce platform.

ABOUT ALYCE

Alyce is the AI-powered platform that’s redefining direct mail, swag and gifts with its scalable, sustainable, hyper-personalized approach to account-based marketing. Alyce builds real, human relationships that deliver up to twice the named account penetration versus traditional approaches. Founded in December of 2015, Alyce is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.alyce.com.