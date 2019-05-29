EVERFI and SAP Announce Partnership to Deliver STEM Education to Students in U.S. and Canada

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERFI, Inc., the leading social impact education innovator, and SAP announce the availability of hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) experiences for 6th through 9th-grade classrooms across the United States and Canada, inspiring the next generation of professionals.

The interactive educational program, called SAP Digital Scholars, introduces and encourages students to pursue exciting careers in technical fields through gamified lessons. As part of the course experience, students learn about the importance of STEM education and careers that can be pursued in the industry. SAP Digital Scholars aims to reach 100 schools and will be available in, California, Georgia, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, British Columbia, and Ontario, at no cost to schools or students.

“The pace and scale at which innovation is accelerating impacts students, employers, and communities everywhere,” said Alexandra van der Ploeg, global head of Corporate Social Responsibility, SAP SE. “It is our responsibility as global leaders in technology and innovation to ensure we address opportunities for digital inclusion. By partnering with trusted organizations like EVERFI, we connect the core competencies of different organizations, multiply the impact that we have with each other and really drive effective growth in STEM education.”

As part of the partnership, SAP and EVERFI will develop a module for SAP Digital Scholars focused on sports analytics and how data and technology are used to inform business decisions. The module will be presented to students using a digital sports arena theme. In this module students will compare, prioritize, and manipulate data sets, connecting these problem-solving skills to STEM careers that require analysis and data-driven decision making.

“STEM-based careers are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years and it is incredibly important to educate our future leaders with the skills they need to be successful,” said Jon Chapman, co-founder and president of global partnerships at EVERFI. “We are delighted to work with a recognized leader like SAP to bring this engaging, interactive program to life for so many students.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 80 percent of the nation’s fastest-growing careers require skills from one or more STEM fields. This digital program is designed to spark curiosity in a new career path and introduce students to a wide variety of exciting STEM career options. When navigating the course, students reflect on activities they enjoy and receive feedback on how those interests can translate into new careers that power innovation.

"As a teacher who teaches Engineering Design and the design process, I really love the SAP Digital Scholars Program,” said Stephen Tow, a teacher from Chicago Public Schools. “Designing the Ultimate Prototype is the perfect introduction to students on the engineering design process, careers, and the different parts of a 3D printer. My students truly utilized the knowledge learned in this course to help them develop their own products like keychains, cookie cutters, and model cars. I highly recommend the SAP Digital Scholars Program."

The SAP and EVERFI partnership is part of Learning for Life – a global initiative that demonstrates SAP’s commitment to building an inclusive, skilled workforce for today’s digital world. With an extensive portfolio and digital literacy programs - Learning for Life creates opportunities by ensuring everyone, regardless of age or background, has the relevant skills to thrive, innovate, and secure meaningful work. In 2018, SAP digital skills programs reached more than 2.8 million youth across 93 countries.

EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world, through innovative and scalable digital learning including topics like Financial Education, Digital Citizenship, STEM Career Readiness, Diversity and Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, Social and Emotional Learning, Character Education, and Health and Wellness. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 30 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, Advance Publications, and Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 3,500 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at EVERFI.com.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP is committed to helping companies of all sizes and industries become best-run businesses. Now more than ever, being the best means making a difference. It means connecting people and information to address the world’s biggest challenges. SAP applications and services enable more than 413,000 customers operate successfully, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably.

Learning for Life is an inclusive education, training, and workforce-readiness initiative from SAP. With a portfolio of more than 30 digital literacy programs, Learning for Life opens opportunities and changes people’s lives by ensuring everyone – regardless of age or background – has the relevant skills to thrive, innovate, and secure meaningful work in a digital world. Learning for Life partnerships and programs focus on three areas to equip people with twenty-first century skills: 1) preparing the future workforce; 2) reskilling today’s workforce; and 3) ensuring access for all. By putting people at the heart of digital transformation, Learning for Life embodies SAP’s commitment to building an inclusive, skilled workforce to power the intelligent enterprise. Together, we can help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Visit www.sap.com/learningforlife.