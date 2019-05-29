Futuristic Thrill Ride Now Open at Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England opened its newest thrill ride—CYBORG Hyper Drive. This hi-tech attraction will enthrall thrill seekers with a dynamic ride experience, futuristic lighting and sound effects. (Photo: Business Wire)

AGAWAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, today opened its newest thrill ride—CYBORG Hyper Drive. This hi-tech attraction, inspired by the iconic DC Super Hero Cyborg, will enthrall thrill seekers with a dynamic ride experience, futuristic lighting and sound effects.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and CYBORG Hyper Drive reinforces our commitment to delivering the latest and greatest in thrills and entertainment,” said Park President Pete Carmichael. “Our DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add another cutting-edge attraction bearing Cyborg’s name to our already epic lineup.”

CYBORG Hyper Drive is an extreme, new dark ride experience and the first dark ride to premiere at the Thrill Capital of New England since 1999. CYBORG Hyper Drive invites guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to help Cyborg test a new technological device. As the story unfolds, the evil, sentient cybernetic system called GRID hacks into the mainframe and takes control of the entire lab. Riders find themselves caught up in the battle, spinning and whirling mercilessly through the air, while Cyborg wrestles to regain control of the enormous machine. This thrilling, new attraction offers 360 degrees of pure, heart-pounding adrenaline.

Ride highlights include:

Riders become part of the action as volunteers in a top secret S.T.A.R. Labs experiment

24 riders sitting in an outward facing position;

Quick acceleration reaching intense velocity while guests whirl through countless rotations of spinning insanity;

A DC Super Hero storyline featuring Cyborg’s battle with an evil DC Super-Villain; and

Immersive state-of-the-art digital, lighting, and hologram effects.

