Hyatt Simplifies and Modernizes Backup and Recovery Across Global Data Centers With Cohesity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced that Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, has deployed Cohesity DataPlatform to simplify and modernize backup and recovery across its three data center locations. With Cohesity, Hyatt now has a flexible and scalable solution for accelerated backup and recovery, long-term retention and archival, and testing and development.

Hyatt’s complex IT infrastructure is spread across geographies, with data centers in Chicago, Phoenix, and Frankfurt. Its mission-critical applications run on IBM, but 70 percent of the company’s environment is virtual. For Hyatt’s IT team, backing up virtual servers proved cumbersome, requiring multiple steps, rebooting, and unnecessary downtime. Backups and restores took days, and public cloud storage costs for its Oracle financial systems were exorbitant. Finally, testing and development required shifting tapes and transferring data over FTP, a time-intensive endeavor.

Recognizing the urgency and benefit of replacing its legacy infrastructure with a modern solution, Hyatt evaluated Cohesity against a variety of competitors. Cohesity was the clear standout, and Hyatt deployed its software and certified appliances with an approximate capacity of 350TB across its three data centers.

“Cohesity was the bundled solution we needed to simplify and modernize our backup and recovery environment at Hyatt,” said Ted Stevens, senior storage and virtualization engineer, Hyatt Hotels. “We have been able to lower costs through deduplication alone, and Cohesity’s native integration with third-party applications and seamless integration with VMware have given us greater efficiency and deeper insight into our overall environment.”

With Cohesity, Hyatt can now complete backups and restores in minutes. Thanks to Cohesity’s patented snapshot technology, recovery and cloning virtual machines (VMs) is also faster and simpler. In addition, Cohesity enabled Hyatt to move its Oracle financial systems from the public cloud to on-premises infrastructure, significantly reducing storage costs and making it available for testing and development purposes through zero-cost clones.

With Cohesity, Hyatt realized the following results:

Simple and fast backup and recovery

Reduced storage requirements by 400TB to achieve more than $400,000 in savings

Simplified long-term retention and archival through native integration with Microsoft Azure

Reduced raw storage requirements by 40 percent

Faster and more efficient testing and development using zero-cost clones of backup data

To learn more, check out the case study, “Hyatt Deploys Cohesity Worldwide for Modern Backup and Recovery,” on Cohesity’s website.

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store.