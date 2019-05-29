Popcornopolis Launches ALL-NEW Americorn™ Popcorn Exclusively at Target Stores Coast-to-Coast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following Friday’s announcement of the latest partnership with respected retail giant, Target, the popcorn experts who are Known for the Cone™ are pleased to announce a NEW limited-edition confection!

Popcornopolis, the family-owned and operated gourmet popcorn company, debuted Americorn™ Popcorn exclusively in over 1,300 Target retails stores across the country during Memorial Day weekend. With a dashing, star-spangled version of Popcornopolis’ iconic cones, Americorn™ Popcorn is available in the Café section of Target and in point-of-purchase displays for the retail price of $4.99 each.

Celebrating the essence of summer, Americorn™ Popcorn is a vanilla flavored caramel corn bursting with bold, patriotic colors creating one very tasty, all-American treat. The limited-edition offering features perfectly-popped corn grown in the USA’s corn belt, coated with creamy vanilla. It’s the nostalgic taste of carnivals, county fairs and happy hometown memories, updated for an exquisite, mouthwatering snack that’ll keep you grinning with joy, bite after bite.

“We took inspiration from our delicious Caramel Corn to create a light, crispy, buttery and sweet vanilla flavored popcorn. It’s packed with crunchy goodness and the vanilla creates an irresistibly creamy finish,” said Phil Fox, Executive Chef at Popcornopolis and VP of Product Development. “Americorn™ is the perfect snack for barbecues, birthdays, 4th of July, picnics and summer parties. We even dressed the kernels up for the summer in festive red, white and blue.”

Americorn™ Popcorn is available exclusively at Target retail stores. Accompanied by the popular Unicorn Popcorn®, both popcorns are available in the Café section of Target and in point-of-purchase displays for the retail price of $4.99 each. “Made the way it oughta be”, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering varieties. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorn uses only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information and a full list of Popcornopolis gourmet popcorns visit www.popcornopolis.com today.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold. In 2003, the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the family-owned company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, professional sports stadiums, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.