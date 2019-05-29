Charter School Associates Selects GTT for Managed SD-WAN

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it is providing managed SD-WAN service to connect 16 schools and a central data center administrated by Charter School Associates, Inc (CSA) in Florida.

GTT SD-WAN provides CSA with cost-effective connectivity to transport vital information supporting school administration and course curriculums. The service enhances network performance, improves access to cloud applications and reduces the amount of IT resources CSA requires to operate its wide area network.

“We support our schools in making education their priority. GTT’s managed SD-WAN reduces the strain on scarce IT resources and improves performance for applications that are mission-critical in delivering outstanding learning environments,” commented Joaquin Infante, director of information technology at CSA. “GTT stood out among those we evaluated for this network deployment for its responsiveness, ability to match our specific requirements, managed service experience and industry-leading internet network.”

GTT connects CSA’s 16 school locations to its central data center with near real-time failover capability. Each location is served with dual, redundant access that includes one dedicated internet circuit and one broadband connection. SD-WAN enables CSA to use both lines simultaneously, increasing available bandwidth. The service allows CSA to prioritize traffic by application and route over the best available connection at any given time.

“GTT is proud to support educational organizations such as Charter School Associates with connectivity for cloud applications,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Deploying software-defined networking technologies can result in significant performance benefits to enhance educational experiences and outcomes. GTT’s fully managed service allows the school administration staff to focus on their important mission of bringing the best educational opportunities possible to students of the charter schools.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Charter School Associates, Inc.

Charter School Associates develops and operates successful K-12 charter schools across the state of Florida. CSA schools are performance-based centers of learning and teaching characterized by a challenging curriculum, highly qualified teachers and rigorous accountability to parents, students, and state and district authorities. For more information on CSA, please visit www.charterschoolassociates.com.