Scientist.com Partners With 5AM Ventures to Create an R&D Marketplace for Biotech Startups

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scientist.com, the world’s largest marketplace for outsourced R&D services, today announced a partnership with 5AM Ventures, a leading venture capital firm focused on building next-generation life science companies. Over 70 companies associated with 5AM can now use a 5AM-branded R&D marketplace that simplifies research outsourcing, saves time and money, and provides access to the latest innovative research tools and technologies.

“The 4:59 Initiative is the internal company creation effort within 5AM that conceives, builds, and funds breakthrough science and establishes early, proof-of-principle data that enables Series A financing,” said Andy Schwab, 5AM Managing Partner. “By providing rapid and cost-effective access to services and experts, the 5AM R&D marketplace allows our seed and early-stage companies to compete head-to-head with pharma companies that are a thousand times their size.”

Start-up companies are increasingly pursuing a virtual approach to medical research in which most R&D is outsourced to external CROs. R&D marketplaces like Scientist.com make it easy for start-up company researchers to connect with experts, design experiments and then purchase outsourced R&D services on demand.

“Through the R&D marketplace created with Scientist.com, the 5AM portfolio can engage with pre-clinical and clinical research services and connect with hundreds of industry-leading experts,” stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, Scientist.com’s CEO and Founder. “A small experienced team of drug hunters or even a single person can now run research projects that ten years ago would have required the concerted effort of hundreds of pharmaceutical researchers.”

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $32 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures and Heritage Provider Network among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

About 5AM Ventures

Founded in 2002, 5AM actively invests in next-generation biotech companies. With approximately $1.5 billion raised since inception, 5AM has invested in 77 companies including Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN), Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX), Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX), Ikaria (acquired by Mallinckrodt), Ilypsa (acquired by Amgen), Marcadia Biotech (acquired by Roche), Novira Therapeutics (acquired by J&J), Pearl Therapeutics (acquired by AstraZeneca) Relypsa (acquired by Vifor Pharma) and Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA). For more information, please visit www.5amventures.com.