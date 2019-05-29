PinnacleCare’s Health Advisory Services Becomes Exclusive Provider for AIXIN Clinic’s Chinese Clients in the U.S.

BALTIMORE & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PinnacleCare, the premier health advisory firm based in the U.S., and AIXIN Clinic today announced a strategic collaboration to help Chinese patients confront serious medical diagnoses and navigate healthcare system complexities via health advisory services virtually or while in the U.S.

The two leading companies are teaming up to offer AIXIN’s clients second opinions and receive high-end health advisory services from U.S. experts facilitated by PinnacleCare.

According to Linda Zhang, chairman and CEO of AIXIN, “AIXIN Clinic has full confidence in the excellent and long-standing experience of PinnacleCare. We have been looking for a U.S.-based partner to serve as a conduit to the best-in-class healthcare providers and so are excited to partner with this organization. Clearly the PinnacleCare team has the experience and expertise to help our clients in need of complex health services.”

“There is a rapidly growing demand for U.S.-based healthcare services by Chinese citizens and are excited to be able to partner with AIXIN to obtain the best possible care for these individuals,” said James Mead, CEO, PinnacleCare. “We look forward to introducing Chinese clients to the best healthcare expertise the U.S. has to offer.”

About PinnacleCare

PinnacleCare is a private health advisory with a mission to ensure that all members realize their highest expectations for their health and wellness. PinnacleCare’s personalized approach to health care is a unique combination of exceptional medical resources, an unmatched range of services and outstanding care allowing members efficient access to the finest health care experiences, expert guidance through the complex healthcare system by expert health advisors, and assurance in leading the healthiest lives possible both at home and abroad.

For more information, please visit www.pinnaclecare.com.

About AIXIN Clinic

AIXIN Clinic is a 100% subsidiary of AIXIN Life Insurance Co., Ltd. which is a comprehensive life InsurTech and InsureMed Company with a disruptive business model as a tech-driven health insurer, approved by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC). Aixin Life is committed to building an international medical team to provide customers with leading medical services worldwide. Aixin’s strategic cooperation agreement with PinnacleCare will provide customers with more comprehensive high-end health consulting services.

For more information please visit www.aixin-ins.com.